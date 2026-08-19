India targets $100B gems and jewelry exports by 2040
Business
India is aiming high, planning to boost its gems and jewelry exports from $28 billion to a massive $100 billion by 2040.
Announced at the Chintan Shivir - 2040 Roadmap for Gems & Jewellery, this push centers on creativity, tech innovation, and making Indian designs stand out globally.
Roadmap supports MSMEs, skills and AI
The roadmap is all about skilled craftsmanship, bold branding, and weaving Indian culture into new designs.
There's a big focus on supporting MSMEs, using AI and 3D printing for fresh ideas, and making jewelry-making a more exciting career.
The government's also backing the sector with policy support, trade deals, and skill-building programs, all aimed at putting "Crafted in India" on the world map.