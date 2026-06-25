India targets $500 billion electronics industry by 2030, Ashok Chandak
India is setting its sights on a massive $500 billion electronics industry by 2030, powered by both local demand and exports.
The plan breaks down to $400 billion in finished products and $100 billion in components, according to Ashok Chandak from IESA.
A big part of this push is cutting back on imported parts, especially for things like smartphones, so more value stays in the country.
Experts urge 'Make in India' upgrade
Experts say "Make in India" needs an upgrade, focusing on designing and building electronics right here at home for global credibility.
BS Srinivasan from Viprof Electronics highlighted the need to upskill 100 million workers and boost tech readiness for thousands of small businesses.
Instead of trying to match China's scale, leaders want India to tap into innovation and create its own intellectual property.
With 75 new projects already approved, sectors like telecom and automotive are looking promising for future growth.