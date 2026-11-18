India tax officials consider 50% STT cut for cash markets
India's tax officials are thinking about cutting the securities transaction tax (STT) on stock trades by 50% to make cash market investing more attractive.
The idea is to fix current tax imbalances and get more people interested in regular stocks, not just complex derivatives.
This proposal heads to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman closer to her budget announcement due February 2027.
Derivatives dominate India, ₹917 billion losses
Right now, most trading in India happens in derivatives (227 times more than in cash markets), which has led to big losses for individual traders (88% lost money, totaling ₹917 billion by March 2026).
Officials are also considering lowering long-term capital gains tax and are reviewing feedback from investors before making final changes.
If these reforms go through, retail investors could see a fairer playing field and more reasons to invest directly in stocks.