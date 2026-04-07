India tech hiring cools as openings fall to 110,000
Business
Tech hiring in India is cooling off as companies lean into AI.
Job openings dropped from 119,000 in March to 110,000 this month, according to staffing firm Xpheno.
The tech sector's share of overall hiring has slid from a dominant 83% in April 2022 to just under half now.
IT firms hire essential AI talent
IT firms are getting picky, hiring mainly for essential and AI-focused roles.
Even as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) cut back on job postings by 21%, they're still bringing on people with high-value skills.
Meanwhile, traditional tech hubs like Bengaluru saw a big dip in hiring, but smaller cities are actually seeing more opportunities pop up as the industry adapts.