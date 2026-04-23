India telecom base reaches 1.33B driven by wireless March additions
India's telecom scene just keeps growing.
March 2026 saw 9.28 million new users join in, pushing the total subscriber count to a massive 1.33 billion.
Most of this growth came from wireless connections, showing just how connected the country is getting, month after month.
Rural wireless growth outpaces urban
Urban areas still lead with about 779 million subscribers, but rural regions aren't far behind at nearly 552 million, and their growth rate in the wireless segment is actually a bit higher.
It's a sign that digital access is spreading fast beyond cities, helping bridge the gap between urban and rural India.
Broadband tops 1B, Jio over 500 million
Broadband subscriptions also jumped by nearly seven million to hit over a billion users.
Reliance Jio leads the pack with more than 500 million subscribers, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
The top five operators now control almost the entire broadband market, about 99%.