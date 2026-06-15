India telecoms and banks clash over consent ownership and costs Business Jun 15, 2026

India's big telecom companies and banks are in a tug of war about who gets to manage your consent for commercial texts and calls.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea want exclusive control since they reach most users, but banks worry this will raise their costs and give telcos too much power.

The real debate is who owns the consent and who pays for consent collection.