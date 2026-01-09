Next Article
India tightens crypto rules to fight money laundering
Business
India just dropped new rules for crypto companies, aiming to make things safer and more transparent.
Now, every virtual digital asset (VDA) firm needs a Principal Officer focused on stopping money laundering and terrorism financing—someone who reports straight to the top.
What else is changing?
Crypto firms now have to get a cybersecurity certificate from CERT-In-approved auditors and keep detailed records of every transaction—covering both sender and receiver.
These steps are all about boosting transparency, making sure companies know their customers, and keeping shady players out of the digital asset scene.