Reliance Industries loses $15B in m-cap amid retail, oil concerns

Reliance Industries Ltd. has witnessed a dismal start to 2026, with its shares plummeting over 6%. The decline is largely due to fears of a slowing retail sector and the US's tough stance on India's purchase of Russian oil. The selloff has already erased nearly $15 billion from the company's market value, making it one of the worst starts for Reliance in recent years.

Market impact Concerns over retail demand and US oil stance The pressure on Reliance's stock intensified this week after some of India's biggest retailers reported weaker-than-expected consumer demand. This has raised fears that Reliance, a major player in the retail sector, could also be facing a similar slowdown. The situation worsened further when US Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation targeting countries buying Russian oil.

Share performance Reliance's stock faces steepest weekly decline in 15 months The combination of these factors has pushed Reliance's shares to a weekly decline of over 7%, the steepest drop in more than 15 months. This comes after an almost 30% rally in Reliance shares last year, driven by expectations that the oil-to-telecom conglomerate was preparing to list Jio Platforms Ltd. in what could be India's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

Future outlook Analysts predict slower retail growth, strong energy business Goldman Sachs analysts expect Reliance's retail business to report slower growth for the quarter ending December due to lower discretionary spending. However, they believe this slowdown will be offset by strong growth in the company's energy business. Despite concerns about refining exposure to Russian crude and softer retail growth momentum across peers, analysts expect Reliance's refining margins will be supported by tight product markets through next year.