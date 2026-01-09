India tightens crypto rules with new 3rd-party reporting

Why it matters:

Crypto earnings in India have faced a steep 30% tax since early 2022, plus mandatory TDS on every transaction.

Still, many foreign platforms aren't following the rules, and recent investigations uncovered ₹824 crore in GST evasion by 18 exchanges.

With only 47 virtual asset providers officially registered so far, these new steps are meant to bring more order—and accountability—to India's fast-growing crypto scene.