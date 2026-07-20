India to accept UK vehicle import applications from July 21

CETA has dropped auto import tariffs from a steep 110% to reduced rates for a set number of vehicles, with passenger cars attracting duties of 50% (for smaller-engine categories) and 30% (for larger-engine categories), and goods vehicles attracting 37%.

There are specific quotas: over 9,300 passenger cars split by engine size, with smaller engines getting a 50% duty and bigger ones just 30%.

Goods vehicles also get reduced tariffs at 37%.

Only manufacturers, dealers, and partners authorized by UK vehicle manufacturers can apply, and they'll need to show pre-purchase agreements for the units they plan to bring in.