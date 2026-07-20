India to accept UK vehicle import applications from July 21
India will begin taking applications for importing U.K.-made cars and goods vehicles from July 21, thanks to the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
If you're interested, you can apply between July 21 and August 4, 2026.
The big perk? Lower tariffs on these imports for the rest of 2026.
Tiered duties with quotas and eligibility
CETA has dropped auto import tariffs from a steep 110% to reduced rates for a set number of vehicles, with passenger cars attracting duties of 50% (for smaller-engine categories) and 30% (for larger-engine categories), and goods vehicles attracting 37%.
There are specific quotas: over 9,300 passenger cars split by engine size, with smaller engines getting a 50% duty and bigger ones just 30%.
Goods vehicles also get reduced tariffs at 37%.
Only manufacturers, dealers, and partners authorized by UK vehicle manufacturers can apply, and they'll need to show pre-purchase agreements for the units they plan to bring in.