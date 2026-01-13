India to adopt chain-based IIP for more accurate industrial measurement
India's stats ministry wants to shake up how it tracks the country's industrial growth.
Instead of sticking with an old method that keeps numbers frozen for years, they're proposing a new "chain-linked" system—basically, updating the data every year so it actually reflects more current economic conditions.
This move would align India's industrial statistics with international best practice, as used in the US and Europe.
Why does this matter?
If you care about how decisions get made about jobs, investments, or even government policies, better data means fewer guesses and more facts.
The new system will help spot which industries are rising or falling much faster—so everyone from students to business owners gets a clearer picture of where things are headed.
MoSPI is also asking for feedback on these changes until January 25, 2026, so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance!