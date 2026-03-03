India to award ₹1tn highway projects to private developers in FY27 (2026-27)

To make things smoother for investors, the government has revamped its approach: faster permits, better revenue protection, and a new Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund that adds extra financial security. The highways budget is also getting a bump—₹2.94 trillion set aside for FY27 (2026-27), with much of it going to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Investment funds can participate in tenders

The government will allow investment funds to participate directly in tenders for these projects—bringing India in line with international standards and opening doors for more foreign investment.

National highways have expanded in recent years, and there are plans to monetize even more existing assets.

If you're into how big infrastructure shapes everyday life—or just want to see where all this money goes—this is one story worth watching.