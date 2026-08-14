India to be 1st official partner at Russian Energy Week
India is set to be the first official partner at Russian Energy Week, happening in Moscow from October 14-16.
This move marks a big step for both countries to team up on energy projects and boost Indian investment in Russia's oil and gas sector.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted their shared commitment to working together strategically.
India deepens energy ties with Russia
India has been investing in Russian energy for years: ONGC Videsh owns 20% of Sakhalin-1, and Indian firms have poured $1 billion into Rosneft's Vankor cluster.
Plus, Rosneft holds nearly half of Nayara Energy, which runs the Vadinar refinery in India.
Since 2022, India has been a major importer of Russian crude, with imports hitting 2.8 million barrels a day by July 2026 (that's over half of all India's crude imports).
Next up: expanding gas networks and building more CNG stations together.