India to boost Russian oil imports by 20% in September

Why does India keep buying Russian oil?

Despite Western sanctions and shrinking discounts (now just $2.50 per barrel off Brent, down from $20+), India keeps buying Russian oil—mainly because it needs affordable energy and options are limited.

The US has criticized India for "profiteering" from Moscow's aggression, but India points out that Western countries still buy Russian products too.

Analysts say if India stopped these imports, global oil prices could spike toward $100 per barrel—so this isn't just an India story; it affects wallets worldwide.