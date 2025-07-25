Next Article
India to collaborate with Chinese firms for electronics production
India is set to collaborate with Chinese companies in the electronics sector, signaling a friendlier phase between the two countries.
With China leading global electronics production (covering about 60% of the market), this move aims to enhance India's tech manufacturing capabilities.
Vivo, Kunshan Q Technology also partnering with Dixon
The government just greenlit a joint venture between Dixon Technologies and Chinese firm Longcheer, aiming to ramp up local electronics production with the potential to open up new jobs.
Dixon isn't stopping there—they're also teaming up with Chongqing Yuhai Precision, Kunshan Q Technology, and even Vivo to make more components for phones and laptops right here in India.
It's all about tapping into China's expertise while building up India's own tech scene.