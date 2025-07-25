India to collaborate with Chinese firms for electronics production

Vivo, Kunshan Q Technology also partnering with Dixon

The government just greenlit a joint venture between Dixon Technologies and Chinese firm Longcheer, aiming to ramp up local electronics production with the potential to open up new jobs.

Dixon isn't stopping there—they're also teaming up with Chongqing Yuhai Precision, Kunshan Q Technology, and even Vivo to make more components for phones and laptops right here in India.

It's all about tapping into China's expertise while building up India's own tech scene.