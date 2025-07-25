RBI is simplifying its rules for banks—what's going on? Business Jul 25, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just announced it's merging over 8,000 old regulations into 33 clear categories.

About 5,000 outdated rules are getting tossed, and the rest will be streamlined into a more straightforward framework.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra says this should make life way less complicated for banks and financial companies.