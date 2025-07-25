Next Article
Cipla's Q1 profit rises to ₹1,291 crore, revenue up 4%
Cipla just posted a solid 10% jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹1,291.6 crore compared to last year.
Revenue from operations also ticked up by nearly 4%, hitting ₹6,957 crore.
Key financials and segment-wise performance
The company's total income grew 5.3%, helped by a big boost in other income (up 61%).
Expenses were a mixed bag: material costs went up, stock purchases dropped, and employee costs rose too.
Their main Pharmaceuticals division brought in most of the profits this quarter, while New Ventures added a smaller slice to the pie.