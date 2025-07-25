India-UK trade deal opens up global job opportunities for Indians
India and the UK just signed a big new trade agreement, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), aiming to double their business together by 2030.
The deal gives 99% of Indian exports—think textiles, gems, engineering goods—duty-free access to the UK.
It also makes it easier for Indian professionals in IT, finance, and engineering to work in Britain.
Global careers, startups—this deal helps in many ways
If you're eyeing global careers or thinking about starting up, this is good news.
The agreement cuts red tape for visas and business processes, especially helping Indian startups, MSMEs, farmers, and artisans reach the UK market more easily.
Plus, a special rule (DCC) means Indian workers in the UK won't have to pay into British social security for three years—making it cheaper for companies to hire from India.
This move supports India's Make in India push and could open up fresh opportunities for young professionals looking abroad.