India-UK trade deal opens up global job opportunities for Indians

Global careers, startups—this deal helps in many ways

If you're eyeing global careers or thinking about starting up, this is good news.

The agreement cuts red tape for visas and business processes, especially helping Indian startups, MSMEs, farmers, and artisans reach the UK market more easily.

Plus, a special rule (DCC) means Indian workers in the UK won't have to pay into British social security for three years—making it cheaper for companies to hire from India.

This move supports India's Make in India push and could open up fresh opportunities for young professionals looking abroad.