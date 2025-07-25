Dodla Dairy posts best-ever quarterly revenue, but profits slip
Dodla Dairy just posted its best-ever quarterly revenue—₹1,006.9 crore for Q1 FY26, up 10.5% from last year.
This boost came from buying more milk and selling more value-added products.
But despite the big sales jump, profits didn't keep pace: operating earnings (EBITDA) dropped 21.5%, and margins shrank to 8.2%.
Profit drop partly due to higher costs
Net profit slipped by 3.31% to ₹62.87 crore, partly because higher costs and strategic pricing squeezed margins—especially in Dodla's Africa business, even though that segment grew revenue by nearly 26.9%.
The company now wants to steady its margins while aiming for solid growth targets this year.
Dodla is investing in its future
Dodla is putting money into expansion—a new ₹280 crore facility in Maharashtra and a fresh acquisition (HR Food Processing/OSAM brand).
Managing Director Sunil Reddy says they're focused on hitting their growth goals while dealing with rising costs and an unpredictable market.