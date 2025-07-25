Dodla Dairy posts best-ever quarterly revenue, but profits slip Business Jul 25, 2025

Dodla Dairy just posted its best-ever quarterly revenue—₹1,006.9 crore for Q1 FY26, up 10.5% from last year.

This boost came from buying more milk and selling more value-added products.

But despite the big sales jump, profits didn't keep pace: operating earnings (EBITDA) dropped 21.5%, and margins shrank to 8.2%.