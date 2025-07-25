Sensex tanks 650 points, Nifty closes below 24,850 mark
Indian markets took a hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 654.81 points to 81,529.36 and Nifty slipping below 25,000, specifically to 24,838.40.
Sectors like auto, IT, metals, and PSU banks saw the biggest losses—while pharma was one of the few bright spots.
Market breadth extremely weak today
Over 2,400 stocks fell today—way more than those that gained—which shows just how broad the sell-off was.
The India VIX volatility index spiked over 5%, hinting at rising investor nerves.
Foreign fund outflows and global cues weigh on sentiment
Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹11,600 crore in just four days.
Big names like Bajaj Finance slid after a downgrade tied to weak MSME and vehicle loans.
Uncertainty around big earnings and global trade deals is also weighing on sentiment.
IEX, Trident among few gainers today
A few companies still stood out—Indian Energy Exchange soared 12% after strong profits, and Trident jumped 7% thanks to good results and optimism around an India-UK trade deal.