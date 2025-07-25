Sensex tanks 650 points, Nifty closes below 24,850 mark Business Jul 25, 2025

Indian markets took a hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 654.81 points to 81,529.36 and Nifty slipping below 25,000, specifically to 24,838.40.

Sectors like auto, IT, metals, and PSU banks saw the biggest losses—while pharma was one of the few bright spots.