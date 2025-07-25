Embassy Office Parks makes history with ₹2,000cr NCD issuance

Offer was hot: it was oversubscribed by 1.4 times

These NCDs come with top "AAA/Stable" ratings and offer an average coupon of 7.33%—starting at 7.25% for five years and stepping up to 7.45%.

The offer was hot: it was oversubscribed by 1.4 times, drawing interest from more than 15 big institutional players like life insurers and pension funds.

Plus, there's a put option after five years for added flexibility.