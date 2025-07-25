India's edge data center capacity to triple by 2027
India's edge data center capacity is on track to triple by 2027, jumping from around 65MW now to over 200MW.
This growth is being powered by the boom in IoT devices, faster 5G networks, AR/VR tech, and generative AI—all things shaping how we live and work.
Why edge data centers matter
Edge data centers are smaller but closer to users, making apps and services run faster—think smoother gaming or real-time healthcare tools.
They're expected to handle a bigger slice of India's digital traffic soon, especially as more sectors rely on instant data.
Hub-and-spoke model for data centers
India is moving toward a hub-and-spoke system: big traditional centers tackle heavy-duty AI tasks while local edge centers take care of quick, location-based jobs.
It's all about speed and efficiency as demand grows.
Challenges in expanding edge data centers
Expanding these centers isn't easy—security issues in smaller cities, finding skilled talent, and higher costs are real hurdles.
Still, the push for low-latency tech means this trend isn't slowing down anytime soon.