India to create strategic LNG reserves using existing terminal storage

Terminal operators may raise regasification charges

To cover these extra storage costs, terminal operators could raise regasification charges, which could mean higher prices for consumers, and might make some terminals even less busy.

On another front, India's also mixing up where it gets its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG): the US is now its top supplier, but new deals with Argentina, Nigeria, and Malaysia are in place too.

Plus, there's a proposal for a 30-day LPG reserve on top of current stock, just in case things go sideways again.