India to cut down on imports, boost local manufacturing
India's government is taking a close look at what goods the country buys from abroad, aiming to cut down on imports and give local manufacturing a real boost.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is mapping out which products ministries rely on most from other countries.
The plan? Gather solid data, spot the biggest gaps, and build a five-year roadmap that favors homegrown goods.
Why this matters
It's not just about numbers—India imported nearly $650 billion worth of goods in the first 10 months of FY26, with China leading the pack.
By focusing on local production, the government hopes to shrink that trade gap and create more opportunities for Indian businesses.
Plus, platforms like Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which has already handled over ₹17 lakh crore in deals, are making it easier for local suppliers to get noticed and win contracts.
If you care about "Make in India," jobs, or seeing more homegrown brands succeed globally—this is one story worth keeping an eye on.