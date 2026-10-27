India to ease FDI for neighboring companies under 10% stakes
India is looking to simplify the foreign direct investment (FDI) process for its neighboring countries, making it less of a hassle for foreign companies with smaller stakes, think under 10%.
The goal? To bring in more investment by cutting out extra red tape.
This follows this year's move where India relaxed some FDI rules for countries like China and Pakistan, letting certain investments happen without preapproval.
India plans to localize 100 products
On top of that, the government is pushing hard to boost homegrown manufacturing and startups.
There's a plan underway to fully localize 100 products, and the ₹10,000 crore Startup Fund of Funds 2.0 (run by SIDBI) is already backing several startup-focused funds with ₹270 crore allocated so far.
It's all part of a bigger push to fuel innovation and help Indian businesses stand on their own feet.