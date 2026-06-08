India to expand data center capacity to 15GW by 2030 Business Jun 08, 2026

India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade, with capacity set to skyrocket from under 2GW to as much as 15GW by 2030.

This surge is fueled by the booming need for AI, cloud services, and keeping data local.

Power companies like Hitachi Energy are stepping up, supplying essentials like grid connections and transformers, and now offering a "grid-to-rack" portfolio that covers even more of what these facilities need.