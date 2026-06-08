India to expand data center capacity to 15GW by 2030
India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade, with capacity set to skyrocket from under 2GW to as much as 15GW by 2030.
This surge is fueled by the booming need for AI, cloud services, and keeping data local.
Power companies like Hitachi Energy are stepping up, supplying essentials like grid connections and transformers, and now offering a "grid-to-rack" portfolio that covers even more of what these facilities need.
N Venu: HVDC for 99.99% uptime
Data centers can't afford downtime: they aim for 99.99% uptime, so having an uninterrupted power supply is non-negotiable.
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) tech will play a big role here, according to N Venu, Managing Director and CEO for India and APAC at Hitachi Energy.
Since launching HVDC manufacturing locally in 2022, Venu said India may require at least two to three HVDC projects every year to manage the increasing complexity of the power grid.
India rising as data center hub
With expanding renewable energy options and improved infrastructure, India is becoming a top spot for data centers worldwide.
Venu believes this could make India a leader in the sector, thanks to its growing capacity and reliable power systems.