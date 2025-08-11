Next Article
India to expand its export market to tackle US tariffs
With the US raising tariffs, India is switching up its export game—looking to add 30 new countries to its list of trading partners.
The idea is to not put all our eggs in one basket and make sure exports don't take a hit if one market gets tricky.
What about the sectors that are hit?
The focus is on untapped spots across Asia, Africa, and West Asia, alongside big players like the US and UAE.
To help out sectors hit by tariffs (think textiles and seafood), the government's pumping in ₹2,250 crore for export support schemes.
Industry folks are also asking for more help so Indian goods can stay competitive worldwide.