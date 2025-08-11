Revised Income Tax Bill passed in Parliament

Highlights of the new bill

If you ever file your taxes late or need to revise them, you'll still be able to get any refund owed—less stress about missing out.

The way landlords calculate property income is also getting simpler: now there's a clear standard deduction after municipal taxes are paid, which should mean fewer disputes.

Plus, landlords can claim pre-construction interest deductions on rented properties too.

Overall, these changes aim to make taxes less confusing and more transparent for everyone when the new rules start next year.