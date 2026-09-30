India to explore high value rice products at BIRC 2026
Business
India is moving beyond just exporting plain rice; now it's aiming for high-value products like noodles, bran oil, and even materials for industry.
The upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi will dig into these new opportunities, with the session examining the potential and concluding with an IREF-EY assessment on how India can cash in on these billion-dollar opportunities.
Rice noodles $11B by 2030
Rice noodles alone are set to jump from $6.4 billion in 2024 to $11 billion by 2030.
Rice bran oil and rice protein are also seeing big growth, and even rice husk ash (used for silica) is getting attention.
This shift could help India boost its global food presence and open up plenty of new business ideas beyond just selling raw grains.