India to get regulated coal exchange by 2027, portal launches
India's getting its own regulated coal exchange by 2027, aiming to make coal trading way more transparent and efficient.
The Coal Ministry says the online registration portal goes live July 15, 2026, and the full exchange is expected to become operational within 12 months of receiving an application for registration through the dedicated online portal launched on July 15, 2026.
Coal Controller Organisation oversees exchange
The new platform will let approved miners and consumers trade coal through delivery-based contracts, all in an electronic marketplace with clear bidding rules.
The Coal Controller Organisation will oversee everything, from licensing to compliance, while safeguards like market surveillance, secure settlements, and automated audits are being set up to keep things honest and smooth for everyone involved.