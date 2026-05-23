India to have complete semiconductor supply chain soon: Modi

Sectoral growth

Development of MRO ecosystem in India

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government's focus on maritime and aerospace sectors. He said, "Today, India is developing an ecosystem from shipbuilding to refitting and overhauling." An investment of around ₹75,000 crore is being made for this purpose. The government is also developing a complete Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in India to benefit the aviation sector and create new job opportunities for youth.