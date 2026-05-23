India to have complete semiconductor supply chain soon: Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the development of a complete semiconductor supply chain in India. He said that 10 major Indian units are set to make their mark on the global stage. The announcement was made during his address at a Rozgar Mela via video conferencing. Modi emphasized that heavy investments in core manufacturing and engineering sectors are creating millions of high-quality jobs for the youth of India.
Sectoral growth
Development of MRO ecosystem in India
The Prime Minister also spoke about the government's focus on maritime and aerospace sectors. He said, "Today, India is developing an ecosystem from shipbuilding to refitting and overhauling." An investment of around ₹75,000 crore is being made for this purpose. The government is also developing a complete Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in India to benefit the aviation sector and create new job opportunities for youth.
International collaboration
Global partnerships opening new avenues for workforce
Modi stressed that global partnerships are opening new avenues for the nation's workforce. He said, "With every new partnership, we are creating new avenues for Indian startups, researchers, and young professionals to connect with the world." The Prime Minister added that these collaborations will give Indian youth access to advanced expertise, global markets, and new growth opportunities.