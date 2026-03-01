India to have 4 semiconductor plants running by 2026

Why are semiconductors important?

Chips power everything from your phone to cars and even healthcare tech.

With new plants from Micron, CG Power, Kaynes Semicon, and a proposed Tata fab in Dholera—and pilot runs confirmed only for Micron (pilot runs for CG Power and Kaynes Semicon are not mentioned, and Tata's Dholera project is under review with no pilot-production date given)—India is meeting its five-year chip target.

Semiconductors are vital for sectors like healthcare, defense, and space. Plus, with ₹1.60 lakh crore invested across six states, this is a big step toward making India a global tech hub.