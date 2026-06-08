India to hold 2nd EAEU free trade talks in Moscow

India seeks to ease export regulations

India wants to cut through complicated regulations, like strict food safety and tech standards, to help boost exports of seafood, farm products, cars, electronics, and medicines.

Last year's trade with Russia hit $68.7 billion (mostly crude oil), but India hopes these negotiations will help push total bilateral trade with Russia up to $100 billion by 2030.

Simplifying labeling and aligning regulations are also on the table to make it easier for Indian products to reach new markets.