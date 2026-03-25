India to import Russian oil at premium despite Middle East conflict

India diversifies oil sources amid geopolitical tensions

This move represents more than double what India imported from Russia in February and is roughly in line with this month's purchases.

After briefly turning to Saudi and Iraqi oil because of US pressure, Indian refiners are now returning to Russian supplies, helped by a US waiver for certain shipments.

To keep options open, India is also set to import 8 million barrels from Venezuela—the most since late 2020—highlighting its push for energy security when global politics get tricky.