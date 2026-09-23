India to introduce MDR on merchant UPI payments over ₹2,000

The Finance Ministry says this new MDR will not affect consumers at all. Merchants and UPI apps are not allowed to pass these charges on to you, so your usual payments stay free.

Even bigger merchant payments have a cap: the MDR will not go over ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.

And if you are an NRI sending money home using UPI, there are no extra fees either. Your regular transfers remain charge-free.