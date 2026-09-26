India to invest in AI, semiconductor chips and quantum technology
India is gearing up for major investments in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor chips, and quantum technology.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared at IIT Madras Alumni Association's Sangam 2026 event that the government wants to boost digital infrastructure so AI can reach more sectors, including helping small businesses become more competitive worldwide.
Nirmala Sitharaman urges training and collaboration
Sitharaman highlighted the need for better training, strong support for educational institutions, and real investment in hardware to build serious expertise.
She also encouraged startups, especially in areas like agriculture where drones are already making a difference, and called for long-term funding to help deep-tech companies grow.
The big idea: bring academia and industry together so India can lead the way in tech innovation.