India to launch its own smartphone brands soon, says minister
India is gearing up to roll out its own global smartphone brands within the next 18 months.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared at Davos, "Now that we have a very substantial electronics ecosystem in our country, this is the time when we will be going for getting our own Indian brands in mobile phones."
Why this matters: India's big leap from assembly to innovation
For years, most smartphones in India were just assembled here, but things are changing fast.
Vaishnaw explained that India now has a full supply chain—ranging from semiconductors and displays to batteries and camera modules.
The goal? To create homegrown brands that can stand toe-to-toe with giants like Apple, not just on price but also with fresh designs and real innovation.
What's next?
If all goes as planned, you might soon see Indian smartphone brands emerging with global ambitions—and maybe even picking one up yourself.
This move could boost local manufacturing and give consumers more choices from homegrown brands.