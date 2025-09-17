India to launch ₹25,000cr export promotion mission to counter tariffs

MSMEs are front and center in this mission

MSMEs—small businesses that drive almost half of India's exports—are front and center in this mission.

With an immediate ₹10,000 crore relief package (Niryat Protsahan) and a long-term push (Niryat Disha), the goal is to make it easier for these companies to get funding and break into global markets.

At the same time, India has restarted trade talks with the US, showing it's serious about keeping export growth strong even as protectionism rises worldwide.