India to launch ₹25,000cr export promotion mission to counter tariffs
India is set to roll out a five-year Export Promotion Mission to help its exports bounce back after the US slapped 50% tariffs on key goods this August.
Backed by a total export support outlay of up to ₹25,000 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget, with the Export Promotion Mission itself allocated ₹2,250 crore, the plan is led by commerce, MSME, and finance ministries and focuses on making export processes smoother and credit cheaper for businesses.
MSMEs—small businesses that drive almost half of India's exports—are front and center in this mission.
With an immediate ₹10,000 crore relief package (Niryat Protsahan) and a long-term push (Niryat Disha), the goal is to make it easier for these companies to get funding and break into global markets.
At the same time, India has restarted trade talks with the US, showing it's serious about keeping export growth strong even as protectionism rises worldwide.