India to let companies trade carbon credits by late 2026
Big changes are coming: Indian companies will soon trade carbon credits as part of the new Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), launching by late 2026.
This move is all about helping India hit its net-zero emissions goal by 2070.
At Mint's Sustainability Impact Summit, experts highlighted how important it is to keep prices fair and make sure credits are verified properly.
Credits support firms in 8 sectors
Carbon credits aren't meant to replace real action; they're here to support companies cutting emissions.
The market focuses on eight heavy-hitting sectors like steel and cement, which together pump out one-fifth of the country's greenhouse gasses.
If a company beats its emission targets, it earns credits; if not, it has to buy them.
Tech could help verify agriculture credits
Agriculture has huge potential for generating carbon credits thanks to its impact and ability to change practices.
Plus, tech like AI and blockchain might help verify these credits more easily, but there are still questions about rules and pricing that need answers before the market can really take off.