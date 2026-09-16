India to levy MDR on merchant UPI payments over ₹2,000

Not everyone's happy about it. former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover called the new fee a "tax" and questioned why it's needed when RBI already has a surplus.

But others like MobiKwik's Upasana Taku say it's necessary to keep up with rising infrastructure costs, and PhonePe's Sameer Nigam points out that India was the only country not charging these fees until now.

The debate shows just how much India's digital payment scene is evolving.