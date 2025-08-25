India to measure inflation using Amazon, Flipkart prices

Why this change matters

With about 270 million Indians shopping online, the old way of measuring inflation was missing a huge piece of the puzzle.

With the new series expected early next year, the CPI will also reflect prices from streaming services and airfares, plus update spending patterns as people buy less food and more digital stuff.

Alongside this, India is revamping its GDP calculations and job surveys to give a clearer picture of where the economy—and your money—really stands.