India to open defense procurement for private players, MSMEs Aug 18, 2025

India is looking to shake up how it buys defense equipment by moving from a nomination-based system (where contracts are handed straight to public sector companies) to open tendering.

The goal is to invite more private players—including MSMEs—so there's more competition and innovation.

Right now, most big contracts just go to government-run giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.