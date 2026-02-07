India to protect local farmers in US trade deal
Business
India and the US just announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, but India made sure its important farm sectors—like wheat, rice, poultry, and dairy—won't face extra US import competition.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said this move is all about protecting local farmers and supporting rural jobs.
Why this matters
Agriculture is huge in India, giving work to over 700 million people.
By keeping tariffs on these sensitive products, the government aims to shield small farmers from unfair imports.
The government has set a goal of $100 billion in combined exports of agriculture, marine products and food and beverages in the next four years.