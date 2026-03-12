India to replace PLI with new smartphone export incentives

Smartphone exports now surpass petroleum products

Smartphones have now become India's biggest export, even outpacing petroleum products.

The source says iPhone contract manufacturers account for roughly three-fourths of the country's smartphone exports; Tata and Foxconn operate key iPhone assembly plants in India, though a specific $-value by factory is not reported.

The industry's rapid growth has created millions of jobs and is pushing India to compete with China.

For anyone interested in tech or global business trends, this shift puts India firmly on the map as a major player.