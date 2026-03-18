India to require domestically produced ingots and wafers from June 2028
Big update: India has proposed requiring clean energy firms to use domestically produced ingots and wafers from June 2028.
The goal? Cut down on imports from China and make sure the country can build its own clean energy future.
Right now, most of these essential pieces come from China, so this shift is a big deal for local industry.
Indian companies and government's renewable energy push
Indian companies like Waaree Energies, Tata Power, and Indosol Solar have proposed investments worth billions of rupees to build renewable manufacturing capacity.
The government also plans to mandate Indian-made solar cells by June 2026.
All of this is part of a push to double non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030, meaning more jobs, less pollution, and a stronger "Made in India" vibe for the country's energy sector.