India to restore full RoDTEP export benefits from April 1

RoDTEP support was slashed by half earlier this year

Back in February, RoDTEP support was slashed by half for most goods (excluding agriculture), squeezing margins for exporters, especially in sectors like textiles.

Exporters argued that with global competition and fixed contracts, they needed the original level of support.

Even though the scheme's budget has been reduced to ₹10,000 crore allocated for 2026-27 (down from ₹18,232 crore in 2025-26), industry groups like FIEO hope restoring full benefits will ease cost pressures and help Indian exports stay competitive.