The decision comes as a relief to transport operators and industrial users

Diesel, petrol can be sold to commercial buyers from July

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:43 pm Jun 29, 202607:43 pm

What's the story

India will lift the restrictions on petrol and diesel sales for commercial buyers from July 1. The decision comes as a relief to transport operators and industrial users who were affected by the limitations imposed in June. The restrictions were enforced through an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on June 12, under the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026.