India to revamp foreign investment rules to attract global investors
Business
India is revamping its foreign investment rules to attract more global investors and keep up with changing business needs.
The new approach is proposing to standardize how foreign direct investment (FDI) is defined for both listed and unlisted companies, clearing up old confusion about ownership thresholds.
Proposed changes aim to simplify the process
The proposed changes aim to simplify the process, which would let companies set their own foreign investment limits within broader sector caps—especially important in sensitive areas like defense.
By ironing out confusing valuation methods and aligning with international standards, the government hopes to cut delays and make India a friendlier place for businesses looking to invest.