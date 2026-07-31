India to roll out Semicon 2.0 program to expedite approvals
India is preparing to roll out its Semicon 2.0 program to make it easier and faster for big chip companies to set up shop here.
The government's aiming to expedite the approval process and shorten timelines, so companies don't get stuck in paperwork.
The goal? Boost local chip manufacturing and attract investments from global giants.
Semiconductor firms eye India projects
Semiconductor firms from Japan, the US Europe, and Southeast Asia are now eyeing India for new projects: think chemicals, materials, industrial gasses, and equipment.
Thanks to recent partnerships with countries like the US and Germany, India's becoming a serious contender in the global tech supply chain.
As Amitesh Kumar Sinha of the India Semiconductor Mission puts it, "I think the approval process will be expedited" to keep this momentum going.