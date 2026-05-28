India to see $170B energy investment by 2026: IEA

India surpasses 50% non-fossil power capacity

India has already surpassed its target of sourcing 50% of installed power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of schedule.

Now, renewables make up more than 50% of installed capacity, leading to even bigger infrastructure upgrades.

By 2026, transmission and distribution investment is set to reach $26 billion, alongside continued expansion in energy storage.

All this puts India on track for an ambitious goal: reaching 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.